CLARENCE PAGE: 1776 Unites essay: a pragmatic focus

Knowing Woodson, who cares more about solutions than ideology (“I don’t care about what’s right or what’s left,” I recall him telling me in the ’80s, “as much as I care about what works”), I was not surprised that he was outraged by the victimization focus of the 1619 Project’s history.

Although I am a known liberal, I share his quest for solutions that work in fighting poverty and closing education gaps (“Call me a radical pragmatist,” he proudly declared in a Skype interview for this column), so I was honored to be invited to contribute an essay.

Unlike Trump’s project, Woodson aimed less to criticize or rebut the Times than to offer a history that the Times largely left out: The untold and underappreciated stories of resilience and success that African Americans have achieved despite the obstacles and degradation of slavery and Jim Crow segregation.

“We agree (with the Times) that slavery has been understated and undertaught,” Woodson told me in our Skype interview. “We agree that the role of racism needs to be examined in the full light of day. We need to look at any element that stands in the way of people’s progress. Any element.