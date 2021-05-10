CLARENCE PAGE: A GED for college? Not as far-fetched as it sounds

Indeed, it’s a start. Considering the other companies that have been opening their hiring goals up to bright college dropouts, whose numbers are legion, I was quickly reminded of an idea I endorsed almost a decade ago: A collegiate version of the GED (General Educational Development tests) long used by high school dropouts to earn a high school equivalency diploma.

I credit the idea to my semiretired economics professor Richard Vedder at Ohio University who also is a senior fellow at the Independent Institute. When I called to get his view on the OneTen initiative, the widely published critic of soaring college costs said he was delighted to read about an effort based on the same idea that inspired his collegiate GED idea.

“I know the SAT and ACT (college entry exams) are looked on with less favor at the moment, for a variety of reasons,” he said. “But the concept and benefits of testing are well established. The military, the government — the foreign service exam is a very good example — everybody does it and they get favorable results.”

So why isn’t everybody talking about the possibility of a college-level GED? You don’t have to be an economics professor to understand why the higher education establishment would look negatively at the idea.