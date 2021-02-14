CLARENCE PAGE: A surge of violent crime against Asian Americans sparks fear of renewed racism

I don’t want to spoil the party, but amid the hopeful signs that we might — just might — be turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, let us not overlook how much COVID-19-related racial rhetoric has fueled a pandemic of hate crimes, too.

With a guarded sense of relief, I welcomed the news that Oakland, California, police arrested a suspect in connection with the brutal and cowardly attack on a 91-year-old man in that city’s Chinatown.

And, as an African American, I also was particularly appalled to see in viral video of the incident that the man who walked up behind the elderly victim, pushed him to the ground and kept on walking was a Black man. I didn’t need to be reminded that racism is not a malady for whites only, but it’s the truth. The truth may not always set us free, but it’s the best place to start.

That’s why a wide range of Asian American activists, Hollywood stars and allies have been trying to draw attention to the reported surge in violent attacks and everyday insults aimed at Asian Americans since the COVID-19 rise.