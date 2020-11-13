CLARENCE PAGE: Another autopsy? Time for both parties to examine themselves

What does the yawning gap between the party of Trump and the party of the Squad mean for the next term?

“The pressure in the Democratic Party on the life issue has never been as great as it is now,” Lipinski lamented after his loss. I agree, but that’s only one of the hottest issues that polarizes Congress these days.

The immediate forecast, if the Republicans hold their Senate majority, is more gridlock, like that which stymied Obama’s agenda after Democrats lost their Senate majority in the 2010 midterms. Up against Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Obama was reduced to signing executive orders – his “pen and a phone” – instead of legislation to get much of anything done.

That’s what faces presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, if the Senate stays Republican. Meanwhile, both parties have their ideological purists who feel energized enough by Trump’s successes to lose their patience with cautious moderates.

But I am not alone in thinking that lurches toward the far right or left would be the wrong lesson to take away from this election. Black voters in South Carolina’s primary gave Biden a critical boost to the head of the pack, where he remained after Democrats let their pragmatism come out. Better to win with a moderate, it was reasoned, than risk losing with a left-winger.