CLARENCE PAGE: Can Chicago turn its latest police tragedy into a triumph over violent crimes?

Lightfoot has cooperated with the feds to help get off Chicago streets guns that have been streaming from neighboring states that have looser gun laws.

But the larger challenges of low police morale and fractured community relations rage on, as more than 70 people were reported shot in the city over the weekend.

What to do? The most glaring and long-running issue in my view as a former Chicago police reporter may be the city’s low clearance rate, meaning crimes that have led to at least one arrest. After some improvement in recent years, CPD’s clearance rate dipped in 2020 from 50.3% the previous year to 44.5%.

That shortfall in arrests sounds even worse when you count by race.

An analysis of murder investigations in Chicago by WBEZ radio in 2019 found that “when the victim was white, 47% of the cases were solved. … For Hispanics, the rate was about 33%. When the victim was African American, it was less than 22%.”

In other words, the killer of a Black victim has more of a chance of getting away with it – and overwhelmingly most of those killers are also Black. As an African American, I have seen much too often how too little policing in your neighborhood can be just as dangerous as having too much. As the mayor says, we Chicagoans have met our common enemy – and to a shocking degree, as Pogo might say, it is us.

Email Clarence Page at cpage@chicagotribune.com.