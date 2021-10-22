CLARENCE PAGE: Colin Powell, we’ll miss you in the ‘sensible center’

Well, time caught up with him, as it eventually does to all of us. That’s why when I see the glowing obituaries, richly deserved, pouring forth in Powell’s memory, I can’t help but think of what might have been – and how that prospect was humbled by what is.

On the racial front, Powell came along at a time when, in spite of such awful disasters as the 1992 Los Angeles riots, other new cultural ground was being broken by heroes of color like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan, to name just two. Powell presented a vision, at least, of how our racial glass ceiling might be broken, too.

Fortunately Powell, a declared Republican who more recently turned independent, stayed with us long enough to help Barack Obama break through that presidential ceiling with his endorsement.

But the relentless backlash to Obama’s rise, including baseless paranoid fears that he might be a secret immigrant and Muslim, offer a hint of what would have been in store for Powell, born in the United States to Jamaican immigrant parents.

So maybe it’s just as well that Powell didn’t run. I didn’t used to think that. But the continuing political polarization that was only beginning in the 1990s has persuaded me. Republicans have gone further to the right since then and Democrats to the left.

What we need is leadership that can rebuild that sensible center. It wasn’t Powell, but he helped to prepare the way.

