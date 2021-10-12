CLARENCE PAGE: Crime in the tweets: Can social networks make gangs even more angry?

The interplay between social networks and gang violence has been widely known since at least 2016. That was when then-interim Chicago police Superintendent John Escalante blamed gang disputes for the spike in violence welling up that year and continuing with painfully little relief ever since.

He described how street conflicts often arise through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook and Snapchat, where gang members threaten and taunt one another, often escalating beefs to the point where somebody gets shot.

As gangbangers and others find a new way to flaunt their toughness, firearms and even some of their crimes by posting photos online, police have learned to track their activities, too.

So have some academic researchers. For example, former University of Chicago sociologist Forrest Stuart, a 2020 MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient, has become an emerging expert on the topic since he embedded himself like a war correspondent for two years with Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, while also running an after-school violence prevention program.