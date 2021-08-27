CLARENCE PAGE: Donald Trump can’t cram his ‘fake news’ genie back in his bottle

In another tragic irony, three conservative radio hosts who had denounced vaccines on air died in August with COVID-19: Dick Farrel, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Phil Valentine, of Nashville, and Bible prophecy teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung, Sr., of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“He is the reason I took the shot,” Amy Leigh Hair, a friend of Farrel’s, wrote on Facebook. “He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me this virus is no joke and he said, ‘I wish I had gotten it!’ ”

So do I. His politics were way to the right of my own, but no one deserves to be taken in by false COVID-19 information, even if they played a role in spreading it.

But, as Trump may be discovering, once you’ve let that “fake news” genie out of the bottle, it’s impossible to reverse all of the damage it can bring.

Research into the “infodemic” finds what you well might expect. Fueled by confirmation bias, we can be taken in by news that aligns with what we want to hear, even when more reliable sources are telling us what we need to hear.

To push back when an infodemic appears to be taking in your friends or relatives, psychologists tell me it’s often best to connect them to a family doctor, or other knowledgeable figures who already have their trust. It works a lot better than horse paste.

