CLARENCE PAGE: For Joe Biden and Donald Trump, an autumn of discontents

Is it still too early to say that Donald Trump is planning to run for president, and that he stands a remarkably decent chance of winning? Again?

I say this not because I’m rooting for it but because I’m a realist who decided after his 2016 victory that I would never underestimate Trump or his supporters again. His base is still strong. So is his grip on most of the GOP, as evidenced in its one-page 2020 platform, which announced the party’s decision to not have a platform:

“The RNC (Republican National Committee), had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020,” it read in part, “would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his administration.”

Translation: The party believes whatever Trump says. Continuously we see why Trump as president seemed to get along much more cheerfully with autocrats than with leaders compelled by their democratic governments to actually answer to ordinary voters.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Biden and other Dems can still recover. The 2024 presidential election is still a long way away. But first come the midterm elections next year, in which the electoral map heavily favors Republicans, threatening the Democrats’ paper-thin majority in both houses of Congress.