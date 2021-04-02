CLARENCE PAGE: Hiding border troubles from news cameras only makes the spotlight brighter

Appearing Sunday on – where else? – conservative Fox News, conservative Cruz showed video of a woman he identified as a Biden administration staffer as she tried to block him from recording conditions he labeled a border crisis of Biden’s own creation.

Yes, that’s an unfair, blatantly partisan position. But Biden’s been in politics long enough to know that his team’s media restrictions have given the Republicans an opportunity to shape the message conveyed by the video, and Cruz took it.

In his news conference, Biden made it quite clear that, while he cares about the border, he also has bigger fish to fry, such as the pandemic and the economy.

“And the other problems we’re talking about, from immigration to guns and the other things you mentioned are long-term problems,” he said to the reporter who asked about his political challenges. “They’ve been around a long time. And what we’re going to be able to do, God willing, is now begin, one at a time, to focus on those as well, and – whether it’s immigration or guns or a number of other problems that face the country.”