CLARENCE PAGE: How ‘defund the police’ sabotaged Democrats on Election Day

To those who say the slogan doesn’t literally mean to defund police, Clyburn said, “Well, in this business, you’ve gotta say what you mean, and you gotta mean what you say, and if you have to explain what you mean, you are losing the argument.”

That’s especially true in the Twitter age, when it is dangerously easy to distort arguments and smear reputations into a “big lie,” a damaging whopper so huge that it ties up your adversary in the endless chore of trying to knock it down.

The “big lie” can paint a popular program like Medicare as “socialism,” which Ronald Reagan and other conservatives said as they tried to stop its enactment in the 1960s.

Today Trump uses “law and order” to refocus attention to rioters and away from legitimate issues of police conduct that can contribute to the bad police-community relations that fuel riots.

But progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders help the enemies of “Medicare for All,” in my view, by insisting on replacing private insurance – unlike Biden, who has called for the sensible compromise of offering a “public option” to let us, the insured, decide for ourselves.