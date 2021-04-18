CLARENCE PAGE: In less than a second, a 13-year-old’s life is ended and a police officer must live with it

I felt bad for both of them. In the video, Stillman can be seen desperately trying to save the boy’s life as other police and paramedics arrive, saying “Stay with me. Look at me. Come on, big guy, stay with me. ...”

As a possible incident of police misconduct, this one lacks the clarity of others that had been making national headlines in the same week as the video’s release. Unlike Minnesota’s George Floyd case, there’s no video of a cold-eyed cop with his knee on the suspect’s neck. Unlike Chicago’s Laquan McDonald case, there’s no 16 shots pumped into a teenager who was not posing much of a threat. Unlike Minnesota’s Daunte Wright case, there’s no officer mistaking her Glock for a Taser.

But for COPA, I’m sure there will be a lot of attention given to those microseconds between Adam’s life and his death.

Attention also must be paid to evidence that the youth did indeed have a gun, according to Cook County prosecutors, which police found a few feet away from where he stood by the fence.