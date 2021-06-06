CLARENCE PAGE: Let’s not forget: Chicago had a ‘Black Wall Street,’ too

But the “Red Summer” of 1919, a label coined by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, brought the Chicago riot, ignited by the death of 17-year-old Eugene Williams. On a raft, he inadvertently drifted over the invisible line that separated the Black and white sections of the 29th Street Beach. A white beachgoer threw rocks at him. He slipped off the raft and drowned.

Fueled by tensions over jobs, housing and a flu pandemic as troops of all races returned home from World War I, the incident ignited a riot that left 38 people — 23 Black, 15 white — dead, more than 350 injured and about 1,000 homes burned.

I bring all of these disasters up in the hope that we can learn something positive from them.

Chicago’s Timuel Black understands. The 103-year-old historian, educator, author and activist has offered generations of journalists, including me, valuable perspectives on how far we have come since the days of the “Black Belt,” as the Chicago Defender and other Black media called the Black South Side where he was born in August 1919, a month after the riot.