CLARENCE PAGE: Let’s not make race and culture too hot for our teachers to handle

Talking about race, I have long observed, is like talking about sex: We know it’s important, we like to think we know all about it, and yet we’re reluctant to talk about it in mixed company or in front of the children.

So, for much of that challenging educational task, we turn — where else? — to teachers, for whom the challenging task of educating our offspring on the touchy topic is not made any easier by today’s superheated culture wars, even during Black History Month.

For example, a public charter school in Utah, which only has three Black students, made national headlines this month by allowing parents to opt out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum — and several parents did.

Sad! What could give parents pause about this annual observance of the contributions and heroic achievements made by African Americans to this great nation’s history?

Fortunately, the school reversed its policy, director Micah Hirokawa announced in a Facebook post Sunday. Families who had questions had resolved their concerns, he said, none were opting out and the option has been removed.