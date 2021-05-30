CLARENCE PAGE: Loyola Academy stirs up an unexpected lesson in what race, privilege and education really mean

DiAngelo’s book has the distinction of being criticized from the right as racially divisive and from center-liberal Black thinkers such as author John McWhorter — for “talking down” to Black folks.

The whole debate also proved to be a bit much for the Loyola Academy president, the Rev. Patrick McGrath. In an apologetic letter to parents, he declared that the “inappropriate” questions were no longer being used in the ethics curriculum. “Let me be clear,” he declared, “We have never — and will never — ask students to apologize for their race.”

Yet, he also assured that “a structured study of racism has been part of the academy’s curriculum for more than two decades and will continue to be the case on some level.”

In a telephone interview, he told me that he did not recall any similar backlash like this, which includes a webpage posted by disgruntled parents, in the past, but added, “These are hard conversations. I get it.”

Still, citing church officials as high up as the pope, he insisted that the school’s mission to push back against the “sin” of racism will remain unchanged.