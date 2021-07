CLARENCE PAGE: Police suicides remind us that our folks in blue get the blues, too — to a deadly degree

Yet, during more than a year of pandemic misery, racial reckoning, street protests and police accountability issues after the tragic recorded murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop, I can’t help but think about the pressures facing police, most of whom do not make bad news.

As much as some people tout the “defund the police” slogan, I find that a lot more of us want to improve the police as well as the services they provide and, let us not forget, the services they themselves often need – including mental health services.

“I think the police culture is changing. They see that they can reach out more for more help,” said Carrie Steiner, a former Chicago police officer who became a licensed clinical psychologist. “But I think every officer I know is burned out and not doing well.”

That’s what she said last year in her First Responders Wellness Center in Lombard, which she called a first-of-its-kind practice to offer mental health services exclusively to first responders by former and current first responders.