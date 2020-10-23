CLARENCE PAGE: Rise of QAnon not surprising; Americans have long been sucked into conspiracy theories

Yet, for all of its most bizarre aspects, the narrative of rich and powerful people committing sick and depraved crimes in secret sounds remarkably close to countless other conspiracy theories that I’ve been hearing in barber shops and other gathering spots throughout my adult life.

So I wasn’t too surprised when QAnon’s narrative reached into political races on my home turf. Two Chicago-area Republicans seeking U.S. House seats have promoted the movement on social media and, like President Trump, declined to denounce it.

Philanise White of Chicago is challenging U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District and Theresa Raborn of Midlothian, Illinois, is doing the same against U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly in the 2nd Congressional District.

Although both challengers have dodged questions about their Q support, both also have tweeted the QAnon hashtag #WWG1WGA (“Where We Go One We Go All”) and both have been identified in national news media with as many as a dozen other Republican congressional candidates who have been linked to the movement.

One of them, Republican Angela Stanton King, who is running for the late civil rights icon John Lewis’ congressional seat in Atlanta, stormed out of a video-recorded interview when a reporter for The Guardian asked about her QAnon-friendly tweets.