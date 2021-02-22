CLARENCE PAGE: Sorry, don’t expect the Fairness Doctrine to come back and prevent more Rush Limbaughs

Freed from government-mandated “fairness,” Limbaugh debuted his national radio show a year later on AM radio, which was fading against the superior music sound quality of FM. He deserves credit for changing the media landscape by turning the previously dead three hours of early afternoon into an enormous cash cow that spawned dozens of right-wing imitators.

Interestingly, for reasons that are hotly debated, attempts by liberal-left-progressive talk shows have yet to catch on with similar ferocity. The typical response I hear from committed conservatives is something like, “You’ve already got the mainstream/lame-stream media.”

But the right is not alone in criticizing the media, a preoccupation that appears to have replaced baseball as our national pastime.

That’s not a good enough reason to bring back the Fairness Doctrine, though, as valuable as I hope most of us find the idea of hearing both sides of controversial issues.

The Fairness Doctrine is an idea whose time has come and gone. Born in the early post-World War II years when broadcast media consisted of relatively few AM radio stations, it would not offer the choices that its proponents seek in today’s age of endless information sources on cable TV, satellite TV and the beloved internet, none of which use public airwaves.