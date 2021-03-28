CLARENCE PAGE: Sorry, Mr. Smith, but I, too, have turned against the filibuster

That’s why my own support for the right to filibuster, like Biden’s, has weakened. I still believe that our democratic republic works best when lawmakers from both parties find ways to compromise and meet somewhere in the happy middle for the benefit of all Americans. Ah, yes, I have a dream. But reality keeps getting in the way.

As Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, declared recently, the filibuster is “making a mockery of American democracy.”

He called on fellow Democrats to fix the problem, as Biden suggested, by some reform, such as requiring those who want to filibuster to stand up and talk until they run out of steam, as Jimmy Stewart famously did in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

But crafty McConnell has angrily threatened “a completely scorched earth Senate” if Democrats try to make it easier to pass legislation. Gee, no wonder he feels threatened. Without the filibuster, Democrats might actually be able to get their agenda passed, a right we traditionally think is a benefit of getting elected.

As the Senate site recounts, there were only 58 motions for cloture between 1917 and 1970, eight of which ended debate. But in recent years, both parties have been using the filibuster at an increased rate, which is evident in a spike in cloture motions.