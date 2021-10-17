CLARENCE PAGE: ‘Squid Game’? ‘Parasite’? Here’s why they find a global audience

For example, our national political conversations have been so focused on racial divides, in different ways by each party, that we give too little attention in my view, to the economic divides that we all need to patch up.

Racism is a real issue, of course. But of the nearly 700 counties that twice sent Obama to the White House, an impressive one-third flipped to support Trump in 2016, according to The Associated Press. Trump also won 194 of the 207 counties that voted for Obama either in 2008 or 2012.

Obviously, many Trump supporters were moved by something more than race. But too often both of our political parties treat race like a red herring to draw attention away from thornier problems of income inequality and economic development shared by all Americans.

As an avenue to vent the barely suppressed rage in our population, as in South Korea’s, “Parasite” and “Squid Game” offer a medium and message that can transcend borders and cultures.

But who is offering some hope? I can’t help but wonder as I talk to my son and other millennials who often express a very similar cynicism about their futures.