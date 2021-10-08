CLARENCE PAGE: Still we ask, what caused the Great Chicago Fire? Not a cow

Instead, they decided, fingers of guilt point to Daniel “Peg Leg” Sullivan, who had implicated Mrs. O’Leary. Another man, long deceased, said that he, Mrs. O’Leary’s son, and several other boys were shooting dice in the hayloft when one of the boys accidentally overturned the infamous lantern, setting the barn afire.

Catherine O’Leary and Daisy were exonerated, but the mark against the family remains, illustrating how easily a lie can go around the world and into public folklore – as Mark Twain reportedly said – before the truth can pull its boots on.

Yet the great question remained uneasily answered: If Daisy the cow didn’t start the blaze, who did?

Influenced perhaps by the age of NASA and “Star Wars,” I am drawn to a celestial notion: Maybe the fire came from outer space.

For one thing, Chicago’s fire was not alone. Fires erupted across the Midwest in that very hot and dry autumn.

To the north, for example, more than 1,000 people were killed at Peshtigo, Wisconsin, making it the most deadly fire in this country’s history.

To the east, multiple forest fires, often called the Great Michigan Fire, erupted in Alpena, Holland, Manistee and Port Huron, along with some towns in the Upper Peninsula.