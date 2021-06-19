CLARENCE PAGE: The Historic Latta Plantation controversy reminds us what Juneteenth can teach us

At issue was the wording of an online announcement, since deleted, of a planned event at the old former plantation that sounded like the real tragedy of the Civil War was what it did to genteel white plantation life.

Come, it invited, to share stories of “former bondsmen,” an old euphemism for slaves. “White refugees have been displaced,” it said, “and have a story to tell as well.”

Visitors would hear from defeated Confederate soldiers and from “the massa himself who is now living in the woods” and on the run from the Yankees, his home taken over by the people he used to own, the announcement said.

The announcement gave a remarkably sympathetic-sounding description of the “overseer” — “now out of a job” — and asked, “What will he do now that he has no one to oversee from can see to can’t see?” an old Southern description of working in the fields from pre-dawn to after dark.

Online outrage from the community, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Mecklenburg County leaders against the apparent whitewashing of Southern plantation history hit the project like a Carolina coastal hurricane.