CLARENCE PAGE: The polls are in: Vaccine hesitancy higher among white Republicans than any other group

Vaccine hesitancy is higher among white Republicans than any other demographic group, and it hasn’t been improving much as the vaccination effort continues, according to various polls.

When Gallup, for example, asked respondents whether they would agree to get vaccinated if the vaccine were available to them right now, the partisan gap stood at 40 points (91% for Democrats and 51% for Republicans) in February.

But as much as Republicans tend to underestimate the coronavirus danger, Democrats are more likely to exaggerate the threat, according to a poll by Gallup and Franklin Templeton. That can be just as damaging to the public’s ability to make smart choices about the danger.

More than one-third of Republican voters, for example, said that people without COVID-19 symptoms could not spread the virus and that COVID-19 was killing fewer people than the seasonal flu. Those beliefs are as wrong today as they were when then-President Donald Trump stated them more than a year ago.

But when Democrats were asked how often COVID-19 patients had to be hospitalized, almost 70% said – or guessed – 20% or more when the actual hospitalization rate is less than 5%. We all have a lot to learn.