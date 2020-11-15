CLARENCE PAGE: This time Trump’s abuse of public trust is wounding democracy

Yes, I’m thinking of Trump holding up the transition process – including necessary briefings for Biden’s incoming national security and pandemic-fighting teams – as a virtual hostage while filing lawsuits and lobbing tweets of doubt.

Voter fraud is not a plaything. Having learned quite a bit about the topic as a young Chicago Tribune reporter, in a town that made the phrase “vote early and often” legendary, I take the charge very seriously.

And as an African American, mindful of how phony voter fraud charges have been used at various times since Reconstruction to suppress the Black vote, I take such shenanigans even more seriously.

So I don’t disagree with those who say the president, regardless of party, has a right to have such suspected skulduggery fully investigated. But that right should not be abused, because public trust can be damaged and even more suspicions raised.

Without trust, our representative democracy falls apart, opening all of us up to the dangers of corruption and autocracy.

Unfortunately, even as confirmed election fraud has declined, public trust has been severely undermined amid demagoguery, cynicism and actual political scandals in recent decades. The current president’s stubbornness doesn’t help.