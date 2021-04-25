CLARENCE PAGE: Trying to keep hope alive after the Derek Chauvin verdict

More important, as another Twitter user replied to James, “You do realize that officer saved a Black girl from getting stabbed, right?”

Right. The question of whether officer Reardon needed to use deadly force can’t ignore an obvious reality on the video: He was trying to stop a young woman who clearly appears to be preparing to stab an unidentified young woman after having knocked another young woman to the ground.

Talk show speculation about “shooting to wound” or using a Taser must take into account how the whole episode occurs in fractions of a second. If that were my daughter about to be stabbed, I wouldn’t want the officer to hesitate either.

And therein lies the dilemma of Black attitudes toward police. We want effective police protection when we need it, but trust in the police is so low in some communities that many are reluctant to call even when they need it.

When fear and resentment of police undermines cooperation by crime victims and witnesses, the only winners are the criminals who go free. No wonder so many law-abiding citizens have lost hope.