CLARENCE PAGE: Twitter’s action against Trump opens a can of First Amendment worms

Unlike the rest of us, the president cannot exclude some Americans from reading his posts – and engaging in conversations in the replies to them – because he does not like their views, the court ruled. Press freedom and Twitter content freedom work both ways, protecting government officials but also access to them by those whom they govern.

Yet, as much as Trump has clutched his Twitter as affectionately as a big bucket of KFC chicken, he can hardly claim to have been silenced. The master of publicity needs only to pick up his phone, as he often has, and call a news conference or cut into a live Fox News broadcast, among other media.

He’s already considering starting his own social media platform, according to reports. That, too, would be his right. But I also wonder how that might affect his recently espoused opposition to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which with certain exception protects the Big Tech companies from lawsuits for publishing content that a third-party source provides.

Trump, among others from both parties, began preaching opposition to Section 230 after deciding the tech companies were getting too big and, in Trump’s view, too liberal, for their breeches.