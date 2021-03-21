CLARENCE PAGE: Voters show more unity in the COVID-19 crisis than their political leaders do

That label loosely applied to the aggressive stimulus packages pushed by Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, and now Joe Biden. Each marked a pushback against the small-government policies of the Ronald Reagan era, this time by Biden who has become the quintessential centrist under pressure from his party’s re-energized progressive wing.

Biden successfully kept his party’s progressives united despite their disappointment over his taking a $15-an-hour minimum wage off the table for now, even though it has been falling relative to the cost of living since the 1960s.

Yet even a majority of Republicans support raising the minimum wage above its current rate of $7.25 an hour, the Morning Consult/Politico poll found, and 35% of Republicans preferred an $11-an-hour increase proposed by centrist U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.

That’s hardly a sign of looming revolution, but it does show a discontent in the Grand Old Party’s ranks about the ability of Reagan-era “trickle down” economic policies to address the wage stagnation that helped to fuel the rise of Trump’s presidency.

So do the backhanded compliments handed to Biden by representatives like U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Florida Republican, who tried in a tweet to take credit for part of Biden’s package after voting against it.