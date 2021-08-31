CLARENCE PAGE: Was Ashli Babbitt a ‘martyr’ or just misled?

“If this happened to the ‘other side,’ there would be riots all over America,” Trump said, “and yet there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side.”

Well, I love this country, too, so much that I am outraged that some of my fellow Americans would rather see our democratic processes disintegrate into chaos, just because an election doesn’t turn out the way they want it to.

Babbitt has been mourned as a martyr by members of the far-right and Trump surrogates – notably U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona who was condemned by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, and others for defending Babbitt and other rioters.

I, too, was saddened by Babbitt’s death, not because I think she was a martyr but because she was so sadly misled.

She wasn’t shot because of her beliefs as much as for her actions in service of Trump’s big lie that Democrats were stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners, regardless of dozens of court decisions that have decided otherwise.