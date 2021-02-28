CLARENCE PAGE: We have a ‘domestic terrorism’ double-standard problem

To paraphrase the great sage Samuel Johnson, nothing concentrates the mind of a member of Congress like the prospect of being hanged in a mass assault on the U.S. Capitol.

And in a similar vein, nothing divides lawmakers — even in the same party — like the question of what to do after the domestic terrorism that put thoughts of being hanged on many minds, helped along by the actual gallows that some clown erected near the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and a bipartisan list of fellow lawmakers have revived the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which originally passed the House last fall before it was blocked in the Senate by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson.

This time the bill appears to have even stronger support after the Jan. 6 insurrection in which lawmakers were witnesses and targets.

But, no, it’s not unanimous. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, a leading progressive Democrat in the subcommittee that investigated domestic terror laws, has long opposed writing new domestic terror laws when, as she puts it, the government hasn’t used enough of the laws it already has at its disposal.