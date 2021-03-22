CLARENCE PAGE: What is a ‘hate crime’?

While overall rates of hate crimes decreased by 7% after the nation went into the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149%, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino. Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, the center found.

“Verbal harassment” accounted for 68.1% of the reported incidents, according to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center that was launched in March 2020 to track attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Physical assault amounted to 11.1%.

But we need to know more. Too many relevant episodes go unreported, partly because of little faith that anything will be done about them and partly because of the often politicized disputes over what constitutes a “hate crime.”

After all, as some critics point out with varying degrees of sarcasm, aren’t all violent crimes motivated by anything but love?

It’s hard to argue with that, especially regarding violence as clear-cut as the Atlanta-area massacre. But the hate-crime designation was created to bring FBI investigations and enhanced penalties for bias-related crimes based on the victim’s race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, disability or national origin.