CLARENCE PAGE: What’s so wrong about ‘respectability?’ Let’s start with hair

Two years ago, California became the first state to ban employers and schools from discriminating against people based on their natural hair.

That’s fine with me. If it helps schools to focus on more education and less on follicle fashions, I’m all for it.

But what gave me pause in the Illinois story was Sen. Simmons’ explanation to a Chicago Tribune reporter for Jett Hawkins’ follicle flare-up:

“It’s rooted in this respectability politics that says that for Black people to succeed, we have to conform to these really silly stereotypes,” said Simmons. “We need to wear our hair a certain length, walk a certain way and when we speak, don’t speak too loudly. All of this is set up so as not to be perceived as a threat by others.”

If you were left a bit befuddled over what’s so wrong about “respectability,” you’re not alone. Like cancel culture and critical race theory, “respectability politics” increasingly has become weaponized by some and worshipped by others, depending on the situation.

These days I think of it in the way we aging boomers often do, as a marker between the “We Shall Overcome” generation and today’s Black Lives Matter crowd.