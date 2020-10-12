CLARENCE PAGE What the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells us about militant extremists

According to an FBI affidavit detailing the kidnapping plot, the alleged ringleader was said to have been particularly outraged by the state’s closure of private gyms. Heaven forbid that he should be denied the right to tone up his abs at a time that he sees fit to be fit.

But if this sounds like another laughably crazy Keystone-crooks caper, think again.

“In white power discourse, kidnapping people for ‘trial’ is often followed by references to lynching,” writes Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago, an expert on white power movements, in a Washington Post op-ed. “Whitmer might have been assassinated by this group.”

That’s not much of a stretch for a group allegedly determined enough to plot an attack on Michigan’s state capital and a kidnapping across state lines – which presumably also would have included Illinois and Indiana.

Maybe that possibility was on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s mind when she responded, “It’s chilling,” and “I think all roads lead back to Donald Trump.”

Oh, there we go again, right? Always blame Trump. Unfortunately, when he throws out words like little hand grenades, he deserves it.