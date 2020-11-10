CLARENCE PAGE: Yes, Trump has Black and Latino supporters; Democrats can learn from it

Could this be the election that ends the “Latino vote”?

No, I’m not talking about actual voters. I’m talking about the way many of us routinely talk or write about the “Latino vote” or “Hispanic vote” in the same way that we news and opinion workers typically talk about the "Black vote.”

The confusion comes in when we invest more of a sense of tribal unity in our racial-ethnic labels than the labels deserve.

Increasingly, that leads to old stereotypes being replaced by new ones that defy reality.

For example, most African Americans share an ancestry in slavery, the Great Migration, the civil rights era and other key historical turning points that shape our political attitudes today.

The term “Hispanic Americans,” like Asian Americans, tries to include a wide range of nationalities and political ancestries.

The folly of those broad categories emerges as they collide with the reality of ethno-surprises such as revealed by exit polling in the latest presidential election.