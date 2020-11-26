CLARENCE PAGE: Yes, we do have a lot to be thankful for: each other

Although he did not mention the Emancipation Proclamation by name, his expectations of a “large increase of freedom” should resonate with those of us who are descendants of slavery.

Lincoln was later assassinated, and racial unrest continues today. But his words should remind us of how, despite the imperfections of this nation, its laws provide the mechanisms for its improvement if we keep working at it.

That calls for optimism. As grim as history and current events may turn, Thanksgiving reminds us of the value of counting our blessings – and, the more I think about it, the more blessings I think we Americans have to count.

I feel blessed, for example, in these pandemic and politically polarized times by the people who refuse to give up.

I feel blessed by the “essential workers,” which the Department of Homeland Security defines as “a range of operations and services that are typically essential to continue critical infrastructure operations.” That includes the hospital, health care, nursing home, agricultural, transportation, custodial and many other service workers who keep our economy going and our people healthy, often at great personal risks.