CURTIS LOFTIS: Promoting personal finance education through collaboration

Educators are compensated for their participation in these workshops. As teachers progress through the multi-year program at the Bronze, Silver and Gold levels of training, they receive more incentives for their work as they take on additional training and teaching requirements.

As we begin our second year, we are pleased to note that the program is already having a strong impact. Our first two cohorts, comprised of 64 educators, represent 54 different schools – 39 high schools, 18 middle schools and seven elementary schools – and 24 school districts, plus two private schools. And we’re currently recruiting educators to join our third cohort and begin their professional development later this spring.

When the coronavirus changed how our schools operated, we quickly adapted our training efforts to a virtual platform in order to continue to provide this vital financial literacy education in my state for the foreseeable future. With its unique structure that emphasizes teacher training, we think the S.C. Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program will serve as a national model for other states to follow.

We are grateful to our teachers and the participating schools and districts that support them in their willingness to bring these vital lessons to the classroom. As we enter our second year of this program, we are excited to continue our efforts to bring them best-in-class financial education in hopes of improving their quality of life and their future financial health.

Curtis Loftis is the South Carolina state treasurer.