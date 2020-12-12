DAKOTA WOOD: When climate change distracts the U.S. military

Climate change is an urgent national security threat? Here we go again.

Leaving aside the debate over the causes of climate change – and the pace of that change – promoters of the argument that changes in the global climate are a “security threat” to the U.S. muddle our understanding of the term and jeopardize our ability to confront real security threats to the country.

All sorts of things vie for our attention as they affect our country’s economic, security, moral and human interests. But lumping everything we think is important into the basket of “national security” dilutes the term, makes it harder to prioritize limited resources (money, time, attention), and distracts the U.S. military.

Directing the Department of Defense to account for the threat of climate change in all planning sets up contradictions wrapped in hypocrisy. We saw this during the Obama administration when funding for the military fell irresponsibly short of the things the military was required to do.

Our military was expected to sustain operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere while simultaneously being warned that it would be derelict in its duties if it did not account for the severe effects of climate change. And yet it was starved of the resources to do both.