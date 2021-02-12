DANNY TYREE: What will Presidents’ Day be like in 50 years?

Whether you read these words before or after Presidents’ Day 2021, be advised that I’m already thinking ahead to Presidents’ Day 2071.

If you get your jollies reading about the only bachelor president or the first bathtub in the White House, just think how many more milestones and tidbits of trivia will have built up over the next 50 years!

In the next five decades, we may very well see the first female president, the first Hispanic president, the first Asian-American president, the first openly gay president, the first closeted tag-team presidency. (“The press is lying when they say there are two of us. Oooo … we’d … I’d … like to give them such a body slam!”)

Thanks to medical miracles, we may see the record for “oldest president” broken more than once. (“I can remember why I came into the Oval Office, but I can’t remember why half the country hates me. Hey, I don’t remember that goldfish being in the bowl before. …”)