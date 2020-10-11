DAREN BAKST: EPA is right in proposing to retain current ozone standards

Many of the same important uncertainties regarding the health effects of ozone remain. In fact, on an issue as important as the cardiovascular impact of ozone, the science is even less compelling.

Then there’s the EPA Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee’s strong support for retaining the standards. To quote the EPA:

With regard to the primary standard, all seven CASAC members agreed that the currently available evidence was generally similar to that available in the last review when the standard was set.

Based on this conclusion, six members of CASAC concluded that the primary standard should be retained. One member of CASAC expressed support for a lower standard.

With regard to the secondary standard, all seven members of CASAC agreed that the current evidence supported retaining the current standard without revision.

Next, let’s look at ozone trends. Based on the EPA’s own data, ozone air quality has significantly improved and continues to do so.

From 1980 to 2019, ozone concentration levels decreased by 35%, and from 2010 to 2019, they have decreased 10%.