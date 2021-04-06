GUEST COLUM: Reading, writing… and financial literacy

Where did you learn about personal finance?

Did a patient parent explain the difference between spending for what you need versus what you want? Or perhaps a dedicated teacher helped you understand the complexities of saving and investing in the modern world.

If you did have someone teach you financial literacy, you’re one of the lucky ones. Most of us learned what we know about 401ks, 529 plans, taxes and household budgets from the school of hard knocks.

April is National Financial Literacy Month, a time to reflect on our understanding of money matters and encourage individuals to adopt good financial habits. Increasingly we find that sharing these lessons about managing your money needs to occur earlier and more frequently to ensure better outcomes. That’s why I have been so passionate about advocating for financial literacy education in our schools.

In 2019, a survey of over 30,000 college students reported that only 35% had ever taken a personal finance class. And when asked to choose between a variety of college challenges such as coursework and time management, 53% said the challenge they were least prepared to face was managing money.