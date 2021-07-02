GUEST COLUMN: 2021 state budget is major victory for education in SC

On top of that, this budget provides critical support for South Carolinians pursuing higher education and job training. The budget provides for a complete tuition freeze for in-state students at all public four-year, two-year and technical colleges.

It also allocates $60 million in funding for need-based grants, a 200% increase from the previous budget and $20 million for the Higher Education Tuition Grants Commission, a 100% increase.

This budget also invests in job training programs, such as ReadySC, and funds Workforce Scholarship for folks enrolled in career education programs.

For too long, South Carolina has neglected public education. In rankings of all 50 states, we consistently fall near the bottom of the list. When we do not adequately fund education, we fail our students, our teachers and our communities as a whole.

Democrats believe we can do better. Those of us in the legislature have fought for many years, and it has finally paid off. Many Democratic priorities were included in the budget this year, and the result is an historic investment in the future of South Carolina.

It is my hope that this budget is the start of a new era of public education in South Carolina. Democrats will continue to fight for increased investment in public schools to ensure that our children enter the workforce with the skills they need; not just to survive, but to succeed.

Rep. Jackie “Coach” Hayes, a Democrat, represents Dillon County in the South Carolina House.