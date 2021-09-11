GUEST COLUMN: 9/11: A retrospective

Because the terrorists used box cutters to commandeer the four aircraft, the U.S. government prohibited airline passengers from taking the same or similar devices on board planes. Before 9/11, a person did not have to have a boarding pass to go to a gate at an airport to meet passengers arriving on a flight; that changed afterward. And a new government agency, the Department of Homeland Security, was established to try to prevent a repeat of September’s event.

It is hard for me to believe that the students who have entered my classrooms this semester were not even born on September 11, 2001. To them, life in post-9/11 America is the norm. The “war on terror,” heightened airport security and the phrase “If you see something, say something,” are not unusual to them. If they were to visit New York City, they would see the new World Trade Center, the flashy new subway station there and the incredibly moving memorial to the thousands who perished; they would have no memory of the Twin Towers that had stood there for a generation or the horror that had taken place on that spot.