GUEST COLUMN: A light from afar

Most of the time in a war zone, light at night can be bad. It can bring destruction and death. I used to sit on the sandbags on top of my bunker at night looking to the north of us. Every once in a while, you would see explosions from rockets fired from aircraft, although these were not many.

On this New Year’s Eve, there was no firing. A cease-fire had been called. On the edge of the fire support base was an ARVN 105 mm towed howitzer battery. We knew their officers and were on good terms with them. They had invited the battery commander and me (I was the XO) to a New Year's Eve celebration at their commander's bunker. We really did not know what to expect but accepted the invitation. We went late. It had to be 2200 hours by the time we got there.

There were five or six ARVN officers. They have some kind of music playing but I didn’t recognize what it was. They did a lot of toasting, which consisted of pouring straight Jim Beam into a Coke glass, standing up in front of you at which time you would stand and bump glasses and then have smoked pork. I was scared to death of getting trichinosis or some other disease from undercooked pork, so i would put the pork in my mouth, move it around and then cough, take it out with my hand and put it into my pocket.