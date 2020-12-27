GUEST COLUMN: A light from afar

There are so many interesting components to the Christmas story. Mary and Joseph, the virgin birth, the Christ child being born in a stable and laid in a manger. I love the story of the three wise men from the East being guided by the star and their journey to Bethlehem bearing gifts. I try to imagine how bright and magnificent the star must have been.
Light can have a very pervasive and transforming effect. I witnessed a unique and uplifting experience many years ago and I always revisit the phenomenon every Christmas season and particularly on New Year’s Eve.
It was New Year’s Eve in 1969 in Vietnam. I had arrived after a flight of 19 hours. As we neared our destination, the pilot came on the intercom and said, “We are now entering the airspace of South Vietnam.” At the moment, every light in the interior of the aircraft was cut off.
You couldn’t see your hand in front of you and it was total silence. It was one of the loneliest feelings that I had ever felt. I had a window seat and every once and a while you’d see a light below. I wondered if it was an explosion from a shell or a fire at some remote village.
Thankfully, we landed safely at Bien Hoa Air Base, and a couple of days later I eventually made it to my duty assignment up north.
I was stationed with a heavy artillery battery at Fire Support Base Charlie One, just a few kilometers south of the Demilitarized Zone.
Most of the time in a war zone, light at night can be bad. It can bring destruction and death. I used to sit on the sandbags on top of my bunker at night looking to the north of us. Every once in a while, you would see explosions from rockets fired from aircraft, although these were not many.
On this New Year’s Eve, there was no firing. A cease-fire had been called. On the edge of the fire support base was an ARVN 105 mm towed howitzer battery. We knew their officers and were on good terms with them. They had invited the battery commander and me (I was the XO) to a New Year's Eve celebration at their commander's bunker. We really did not know what to expect but accepted the invitation. We went late. It had to be 2200 hours by the time we got there.
There were five or six ARVN officers. They have some kind of music playing but I didn’t recognize what it was. They did a lot of toasting, which consisted of pouring straight Jim Beam into a Coke glass, standing up in front of you at which time you would stand and bump glasses and then have smoked pork. I was scared to death of getting trichinosis or some other disease from undercooked pork, so i would put the pork in my mouth, move it around and then cough, take it out with my hand and put it into my pocket.
The celebration went on for a while and just before midnight, we thanked our hosts and went outside when there was a thunder of artillery in the distance. I wondered what the heck was going on. And then it appeared high in the night sky overhead — a huge 69. The battalion commander had no doubt gotten the OK from the corps artillery to fire a time on target with special adjustments to herald the coming of the new year.
It was magnificent.
In the night sky where so often light could mean destruction or even death, there was huge light signaling hope and promise for the future.
On many a new year’s eve since that time. I peer into the night sky and thank God for my family and the life I have gotten to live and hope to see some sign once again. Perhaps this year, the year of the pandemic, there will be such a sign. I am a person of faith. I will be looking.
Happy New Year’s everyone! Stay safe!
Gary Crawford is a Florence attorney.