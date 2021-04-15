GUEST COLUMN: Child abuse victims need a village

As a CAC, we work closely with law enforcement, social services and the solicitor’s office to make sure that after a case has come to light that children and families do not fall through the cracks. We all work together to provide wrap-around services.

However, we are not likely to be the ones to initially discover or suspect abuse. You see, that comes from the village. A village is made up of school personnel, church personnel, medical providers, babysitters, grocery store workers, family members, friend’s parents and more.

Village members are not limited, and the village grows in strength with every member it adds. Our village is strongest when we are engaged and concerned in the welfare of others, especially children. It might sound cliché, but the children truly are our future.

When asked about quarantine, most people would say the upside was getting more time with their family, but consider that scenario in the eyes of an abused child.

If you know even one child, you are part of the village, so you may ask, “What can I do?” The first thing you can do is to talk about child abuse. It isn’t the easiest subject, but it is an epidemic that breeds in secrecy.