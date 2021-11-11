GUEST COLUMN: Children in Vietnam

Three years later, when I was about to graduate from law school, the whole world was horror-struck by the photo by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut of 9-year-old Kim Phuc running naked down the road screaming in pain after she had been burned by napalm, which had been dropped by the South Vietnamese Army on the village of Trang Bang near Saigon. The village had been formerly occupied by the North Vietnamese.

My most memorable experience with children in Vietnam was a very positive one. B Battery had moved south from DMZ to Camp Eagle near Hue. But before we arrived at our station at Camp Eagle, we were stationed for a month or so at a remote fire support base to the west of Hue. It was primitive, but there was a good road leading from the fire support base back to civilization. You weren’t afraid to travel on the road because there was some traffic on it.

I was assigned to a brand-new M151A1 jeep. It ran like a sewing machine. If I got a chance to go into Camp Eagle for something, my driver, Specialist Fourth Class Strom, and I would take off in that jeep. You always rode with the top folded back. On the way into Camp Eagle, there was a stone structure located maybe 50 yards off the road. There was a foot trail to it. I felt like it had to be some type of religious structure.