GUEST COLUMN: Civil Air Patrol Squadron approaching 45th birthday

Cadet Programs is the Civil Air Patrol mission that involves the most time and effort of Florence Squadron members. Area youth can join at age 12 through 18 and can remain cadets to age 21. All cadets learn military customs and courtesies, such as uniform wear, proper salute courtesy, drill and color guard practices and more.

While there are many places to learn information about leadership, the Civil Air Patrol squadron is an ideal place for youths to actually have a chance to practice leadership and to develop their future leadership potential. As cadets move up in grade and training, they are assigned to lead other cadets in squadron exercises. There is always a senior member presence, but cadets have space to grow, sometimes fail but then bounce back and become the kind of effective leaders that our communities need.

United Way of Florence County is making this youth development work possible, helping with uniform costs, supplies and equipment, training event travel costs and the other expenses of running a squadron. Capt. Proell and the other senior members of Florence Composite Squadron are grateful for that support so that they can continue to serve our community, state and nation.

Tom Rountree, Capt, CAP, is the director of logistics, South Carolina Wing, and the deputy commander of the Florence Composite Squadron.