GUEST COLUMN: Civil Air Patrol Squadron approaching 45th birthday

The Florence Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol has been serving the community, state and nation since at least the mid-1970s.
The United Way of Florence County has for years been the principal source of financial support for the squadron, making a positive difference in the lives of many youths and adult members over the years. Under the leadership of Unit Commander Captain Jane Proell, the squadron is growing and serving more Florence area families, putting the funds supplied by United Way of Florence County to work in our area.
The Civil Air Patrol, civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, has three missions: Aerospace Education, Emergency Services and Cadet Programs. The Florence Composite Squadron is involved in all three missions.
Aerospace Education involves all Civil Air Patrol members, adults and cadets. The cadets in Florence recently completed a major project in rocketry, building a series of rockets of increasing complexity and range. They have also built a hovercraft, a computer to run a flight simulation program, and many other projects.
The cadets also enjoy a series of orientation flights aboard the single-engine Cessna aircraft that Civil Air Patrol uses. Each cadet gets at least five flights, with specific learning objectives for each one.
NASA Astronaut and Space Shuttle Crewmember Eric Boe, who was a Civil Air Patrol cadet in Georgia, credits Civil Air Patrol with encouraging his career in aerospace.
USAF Colonel (Ret) Nicole Malachowski, another former Civil Air Patrol cadet, piloted fighter jets and flew as part of the famous Thunderbirds U.S. Air Force demonstration team.
Florence Composite Squadron has had several cadets go on to aviation careers, both in military service and in the commercial sector. Just this week, a Florence cadet is beginning participation in a special Civil Air Patrol pilot training program in Indiana that will culminate in her earning a Private Pilot License.
Emergency Services is an essential element of Civil Air Patrol, with the slow and low flying CAP aircraft well suited to Search & Rescue missions and natural disaster photo missions.
In recent floods, the Florence Squadron participated in supplying detailed photos to FEMA for use in managing resources. Cadets are essential in the process, taking memory cards from the flight crews and adding required data, then uploading the files to FEMA. In the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018, almost 30,000 photos were supplied to FEMA.
In fiscal year 2020, Civil Air Patrol was credited with saving 130 lives, mainly through airborne search and rescue missions.
The Florence Squadron pilots, senior members and cadets would not be available to help in these important missions without the support of United Way of Florence County.
Cadet Programs is the Civil Air Patrol mission that involves the most time and effort of Florence Squadron members. Area youth can join at age 12 through 18 and can remain cadets to age 21. All cadets learn military customs and courtesies, such as uniform wear, proper salute courtesy, drill and color guard practices and more.
While there are many places to learn information about leadership, the Civil Air Patrol squadron is an ideal place for youths to actually have a chance to practice leadership and to develop their future leadership potential. As cadets move up in grade and training, they are assigned to lead other cadets in squadron exercises. There is always a senior member presence, but cadets have space to grow, sometimes fail but then bounce back and become the kind of effective leaders that our communities need.
United Way of Florence County is making this youth development work possible, helping with uniform costs, supplies and equipment, training event travel costs and the other expenses of running a squadron. Capt. Proell and the other senior members of Florence Composite Squadron are grateful for that support so that they can continue to serve our community, state and nation.
Tom Rountree, Capt, CAP, is the director of logistics, South Carolina Wing, and the deputy commander of the Florence Composite Squadron.