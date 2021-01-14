GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective

To date, approximately 6.7 million individuals in the U.S. have received COVID vaccines. Thankfully, serious side effects have been extremely rare, with the most common side effects noted being injection site soreness or a few hours of mild flu-like symptoms such as achy muscles. We can now predict that the performance of these vaccines will be equal to or better than many other vaccines upon which we all depend on for health.

Millions of Americans are anxiously awaiting their place in line to receive a COVID vaccination. At the same time, many people are expressing a “wait-and-see” attitude, desiring to see more results before agreeing to be vaccinated. Herd immunity, which occurs when a high percentage of a population develops immunity to infection, is most safely achieved through vaccination.

Over the next few months, unless enough citizens receive vaccination to achieve this widespread immunity, the pandemic, along with the associated inconveniences, suffering and deaths, will persist.

We believe the arrival of effective, safe vaccines is the miracle for which most of us have been waiting. For the first time in history, humankind has developed the ability to stop a global pandemic in its tracks through outsmarting the virus within a year of its discovery!

If we all do our part to ensure we break the cycle of the COVID pandemic, 2021 can be the beginning of safer and healthier future for all of us. The sooner we can get back to a more normal situation in this country, the better it will be for everyone.

Les Hall, MD, is the dean of the UofSC School of Medicine Columbia. The other three deans of the state’s medical colleges – Matthew Cannon, Ray DuBois and Marjorie Jenkins – contributed to this column. Cannon, DO, is the dean of the Carolinas Campus of Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. DuBois, MD, PhD, is the dean of the MUSC College of Medicine. Jenkins, MD, MEdHP, is the dean, UofSC School of Medicine Greenville.