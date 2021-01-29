GUEST COLUMN: DEW: $5 billion paid

If you look at the news around the country, you can get a sense of what other states have experienced with systems crashing, depletion of trust funds, rampant UI fraud and identity theft and more. While our agency had its own set of problems, South Carolina has fared better than most. This is due, in part, to proper planning in the years leading up to the pandemic, quick and effective reactions that led to solutions and close partnership with the governor’s office and the

General Assembly throughout.

The call center: Our main problem in the beginning was helping claimants who could not get through the computerized system. While we rely upon our call center to help people through such issues in normal times, our staffing was nowhere near the level needed to handle the increased issues. That was solely due to the historic low unemployment our state was experiencing leading up to the economic shutdown. DEW is a federally funded agency, and federal funding is reduced in times of low employment, which leads to a lean staffing model. The call center staffing level we had in March was appropriate for the workload at that time and was all we could afford under our federal funding.