GUEST COLUMN: Disabilities and Special Needs Board helps change lives

We proudly join United Way in community service efforts to bring learning, sharing ideas, accessing resources and getting supports to those in need. Through United Way community options, people are provided the right to have full participation in their communities. United Way has helped us change mindsets, educate employers about talented workers with disabilities and rally a new generation of disability rights leaders. As an organization, we continue to look to what can come next in support of people. With this approach, people with intellectual disabilities can have better results for full and equal access to all our great society has to offer. The United Way helps to support our goals in changing dreams to realities.