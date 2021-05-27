GUEST COLUMN: Disabilities and Special Needs Board helps change lives

Since our inception in 1981, the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board has maintained a strong commitment to provide services and opportunities to people with disabilities in Florence County.
Our intent is to support people’s lives through building rich and diverse community relationships through employment, housing, transportation, health, education, self-advocacy and recreation.
Indeed, through partnering with United Way, the FCDSNB has been able to accomplish more outcomes and supports for people served. We have:
Celebrated annual campaigns with a variety of stories that have made a difference in people’s lives due to United Way funding supports.
Celebrated together providing opportunities.
Celebrated with the many contributors to our community toward making a difference in lives of Florence County citizens.
Celebrated its milestones over the years.
Celebrated together positive attitudes in support of people with disabilities.
Celebrated expanding our scope of training and development for awareness to our organization.
Celebrated reinforcement on our commitment to engage the community to support United Way.
Celebrated 30 years with United Way partnership and funding resource.
We proudly join United Way in community service efforts to bring learning, sharing ideas, accessing resources and getting supports to those in need. Through United Way community options, people are provided the right to have full participation in their communities. United Way has helped us change mindsets, educate employers about talented workers with disabilities and rally a new generation of disability rights leaders. As an organization, we continue to look to what can come next in support of people. With this approach, people with intellectual disabilities can have better results for full and equal access to all our great society has to offer. The United Way helps to support our goals in changing dreams to realities.
Together the FCDSNB and the United Way are resources that are challenging the hearts and minds of citizens to support the lives of many in need. However, without a partnership with United Way, the FCDSNB would be limited in:
Lives changed.
Providing medical supplies and equipment.
Helping build a stronger community.
Assisting with repairs, utilities.
Opportunities to donate to the cause.
Addressing complex challenges.
Benefiting from multiple resources.
Strengthening connections in community.
Preventing families from becoming homeless.
Providing dental and optometry care.
Supporting homes with accessible structures such as ramps to support mobility.
Providing necessary household supplies.
And overall food, shelter and care.
Despite the variety of challenges over the last year during the pandemic, together we must continue to make things better for our society. We remain committed to our goal of changing the lives of people in our community to realities. We offer our thanks to United Way as our partnering agency for being a part of our journey to support people with intellectual disabilities.
Most of all, we applaud United Way for all it has done for so many people in Florence County. It is a privilege and honor to stand high with the United Way’s dedication to keep life moving forward.
The FCDSNB celebrates setting the course with United Way for all people, all abilities!
Dawn Johnson is the executive director of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.