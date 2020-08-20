GUEST COLUMN: Donald Trump: The honest president

Dear Mr. President: I owe you an apology.
Like many Americans, particularly those on the other side of the aisle, I believed you to be a pathological liar whose version of the truth changed from day to day, and who was willing to deny comments you had made earlier on TV and radio.
But I now realize I am wrong. Yes, you might tell a (big) lie every few hours, but from day one, you have been straightforward with us about two things. One is your yearning to be loved. The other is your desire to be seen as strong.
That you feel unloved was apparent from the day of your inauguration. You were terribly hurt that fewer people showed up for that event than came to see Barack Obama sworn in. Earlier this year, you anticipated filling up the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a campaign event, only to find it sparsely attended. (I was surprised that you did not have Kayleigh McEnany do a Sean Spicer afterward and declare the pictures and video were photoshopped, and that the crowd was the biggest ever in the history of not just Tulsa, but the state of Oklahoma.)
Yet the best evidence of the hurt you feel came at a press conference this July, when you compared Anthony Fauci’s high approval rating to your own. Sounding like the poor puppy whom everyone passed up, you whined to those in the room, “Nobody likes me.” You poor thing. Have you ever considered that the problem might not be the media, or Fauci, or the coronavirus, or TikTok, or Antifa, or the “deep state,” but you?
Being strong is also a consistent theme of yours. The outcome of the election, at least when it came to the popular vote, has left you feeling illegitimate and, therefore, weak. (Apparently, you have not read the U.S. Constitution, which states that the Electoral College vote is what ultimately matters. And did you not win that vote fairly handily?) You have made it clear time and again that you admire, and even fell in love with, people with names such as Putin, Kim, Duterte and Xi. Dictators in your mind are the epitome of strength, and you want to emulate that. You have tried to expand libel laws to shut up the media, blasted the intelligence community when it disagreed with you, used executive orders more than Barack Obama did — even though you criticized him for using them — demonized various groups (especially immigrants), and talked of how nice it would be for you to be president for life.
And the upcoming election is only increasing your fear of being seen as a weak president who could not win a second term. Maybe if it was against two white men, you might feel a little less bothered. But instead, you are up against a former vice president who, while a white male, served under the country’s first African American chief executive (eek!), and whose running mate is not only a woman (egad!) but a woman who is not white (no!) and whose parents are both immigrants (heart attack!).
No wonder you told Fox News that you were not sure if you would accept the outcome of the 2020 election. No wonder you are trying to delegitimize the use of mail-in ballots — except in Florida, of course! — despite the fact that you mail in your own, and despite the fact that your efforts will keep millions of Americans’ votes uncounted, including those of the men and women who serve our armed forces overseas. (And I thought you loved our military!)
Stop whining and complaining that you are not loved. Stop trying to undermine democracy just because you feel it will make you look weak. If you really want to be loved, stand up for the experiment in representative government the Founding Fathers established. And if you want to be seen as strong … well, I invite you join me at the gym. We can do bench presses together.
Heck, I’ll even give you a spot.
Scott Kaufman is the chairman of the history department at Francis Marion University. His email address is vkaufman@fmarion.edu.
