GUEST COLUMN: Girls Scouts develops female leaders with help from United Way

These outcomes are evidenced by our more than 50 million amazing Girl Scout alumnae. Their numbers are outstanding! Fifty-six percent of women in the 117th Congress are Girl Scout alums. Seventy-one percent of current female U.S. senators are Girl Scout alums. Fifty-three percent (53%) of current female delegates and representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives are Girl Scout alums. Five of the nine current female governors are Girl Scout alums. Every female secretary of state in U.S. history is a Girl Scout or Girl Guide alum.

But these outcomes would not be possible without the support of the United Way of Florence County and our committed volunteers. Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina has had a long and successful partnership with the United Way of Florence County. Its support has allowed us to provide the Girl Scout experience to more than 500 girls in Florence and the surrounding areas every year. These girls have made friendships, run their own business through the cookie program, explored activities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), experienced the outdoors and made a difference by giving back to the community. They are prepared for their future!